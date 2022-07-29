Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

