HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 62,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

XOM stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

