Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $120.22, but opened at $126.20. Hilton Worldwide shares last traded at $127.29, with a volume of 25,558 shares.

The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,916,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

