Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) PT Raised to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $316.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.71. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Home Bancorp by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

