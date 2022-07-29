Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 291 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 84,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

