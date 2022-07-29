Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

