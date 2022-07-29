Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

