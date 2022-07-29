IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $984,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

IAC stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

