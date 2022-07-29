Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Raised to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ibstock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 202 ($2.43) on Thursday. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.60 ($2.91). The company has a market cap of £820.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.95.

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

