IFG Advisory LLC Invests $298,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 612.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

