IFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

