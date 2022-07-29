IFG Advisory LLC Sells 63 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in F5 by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in F5 by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in F5 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.36.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $42,844.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,636.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.