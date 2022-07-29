IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

IMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

