IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IMI’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMIAY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($21.81) to GBX 1,400 ($16.87) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.70) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,860 ($22.41) in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,681.00.

IMI Stock Performance

About IMI

IMI has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

