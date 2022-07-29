Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earns Maintains Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

