InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.88. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 36,061 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $201.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
