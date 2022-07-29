InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.88. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 36,061 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,300. Insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

