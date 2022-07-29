Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in July

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

IVFH opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Innovative Food has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

