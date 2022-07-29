Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $94.41 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

