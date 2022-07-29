Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 1,438 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 640 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of £9,203.20 ($11,088.19).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Michael Tobin bought 851 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($13.86) per share, with a total value of £9,786.50 ($11,790.96).

On Monday, June 6th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($15.84) per share, with a total value of £14,609.65 ($17,601.99).

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Tobin bought 757 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £9,841 ($11,856.63).

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($16.19) per share, for a total transaction of £39,204.48 ($47,234.31).

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($17.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,724.60 ($23,764.58).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,521.60 ($23,520.00).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($18.92) per share, for a total transaction of £48,151.90 ($58,014.34).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 630 ($7.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £102.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 602.50 ($7.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,040.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,573.34.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

