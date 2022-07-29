Insider Selling: CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Director Sells $88,530.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. CHS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.