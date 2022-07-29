Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,135,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,627,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,393,799.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,132,600.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,135,600.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $1,118,200.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,084,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $1,078,800.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $1,089,200.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

