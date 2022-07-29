Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $20,300.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,838,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,623,265.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $20,300.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Demurjian sold 53,097 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $13,274.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

Tyme Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYME stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) by 239.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Tyme Technologies worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.

