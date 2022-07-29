Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Acquires £32,200 in Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 115,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £32,200 ($38,795.18).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Richard Bernstein acquired 45,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,180.72).
  • On Thursday, June 30th, Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($34,939.76).

Insig AI Price Performance

LON:INSG opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Friday. Insig AI Plc has a one year low of GBX 19.06 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of £30.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.71.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

