Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

