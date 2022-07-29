Interface (TILE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Price Performance

Interface stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $854.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Interface Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.