Interface (TILE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Interface Price Performance
Interface stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $854.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.03.
Interface Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interface (TILE)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.