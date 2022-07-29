Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet Sells 9,000 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $230.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

