Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

