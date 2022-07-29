Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VMO opened at $10.82 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

