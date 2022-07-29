Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $16.30. Invesco shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 57,059 shares.

The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.