iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 174.7% from the June 30th total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

