iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 174.7% from the June 30th total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
