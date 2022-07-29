iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a growth of 2,612.0% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 156,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 375,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

