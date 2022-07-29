iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a growth of 2,612.0% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $26.12.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
