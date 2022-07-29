iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $46.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
