iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $46.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

