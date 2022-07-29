iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 553.6% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 553.6% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

