iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 554.3% in July

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 554.3% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,851,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

