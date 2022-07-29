iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $148.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $151.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

