iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVYGet Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

