Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 84,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

