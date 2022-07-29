Itaú Unibanco Begins Coverage on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.11.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.10. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

