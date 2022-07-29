Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $92.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.46.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $111.38.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.