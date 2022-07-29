Jack in the Box (JACK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/25/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $126.00 to $85.00.

6/22/2022 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $69.17 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28.

Get Jack in the Box Inc alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

