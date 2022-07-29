Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €210.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($355.10) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

FRA ADS opened at €166.34 ($169.73) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €199.79.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

