Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Schroders plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schroders in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Schroders’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schroders’ FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.20) to GBX 3,040 ($36.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($38.31) to GBX 2,970 ($35.78) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 3,850 ($46.39) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($40.96) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,354.00.

SHNWF opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

Shares of Schroders are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. The 20-17 split was announced on Thursday, September 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 15th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

