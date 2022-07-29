Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.35 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

