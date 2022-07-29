Jefferies Financial Group Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $15.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a maintains rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.55.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Price Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $68.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.