Jefferies Financial Group Lowers MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $613.50.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $275.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.71. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

