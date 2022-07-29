Jefferies Financial Group Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $110.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a maintains rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.04.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $399.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.