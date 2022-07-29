Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Newell Brands Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $800,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 153,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 590.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

