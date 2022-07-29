Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Randstad’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Randstad in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Randstad’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

RANJY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Randstad from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

RANJY opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.36. Randstad has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

