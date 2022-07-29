JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Up 14,200.0% in July

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 14,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JNS Price Performance

JNSH stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. JNS has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

