Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $45,490,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $14,482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $16,408,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

